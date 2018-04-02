MARCH MADNESS

Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars set to give away lunch combos on Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Free pizza after March Madness history. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2018. (WPVI)

When you take a trip to Little Caesars on Monday, you can thank the University of Maryland, Baltimore County's basketball team for the free lunch.

As a result of the team's historic win over No. 1 Virginia, Little Caesars is making good on their promise.

EMBED More News Videos

UMBC made NCAA history by becoming the first 16 seed to upset a No. 1 in the history of the men's tournament.


What was their promise? If "crazy happened" with a No. 16 seed beating a No. 1 seed, they would give away free lunch combos on Monday, April 2.


The combo includes four slices of Little Caesars' deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink.

The offer is good during at participating stores from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last, whichever occurs first.

The rules state, "To qualify, you must place your order no later than 1 p.m. (local time). If you place your order afterwards, even if you were in line at 1 p.m. (local time), the offer will have expired and will not be fulfilled."

More Details: Promotion Rules

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzafree foodsportsmarch madnessNCAAcollege basketballAction News Sports
MARCH MADNESS
Villanova Parade: Route, street closures, parking, and mass transit info
Who is Villanova breakout star Donte DiVincenzo?
Barkley: 76ers next to win championship in 2018
City of Champions: Eagles congratulate Villanova on title win
'Nova enjoys parade in San Antonio, new gear unveiled
More march madness
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News