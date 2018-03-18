CRASH

5 injured in Southwest Philadelphia crash

EMBED </>More Videos

5 injured in Southwest Phila. crash. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday at 26th Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Police say a car came off I-76 without stopping and slammed into a minivan that had five people in it.

Two people were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Three others were transported to Hahnemann University Hospital.

There's no word on their conditions.

No charges have been filed.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscrashaccidentSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRASH
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Power tool flies into windshield injuring 2
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
Woman survives for a week after crashing car off 200-foot cliff
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
More crash
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News