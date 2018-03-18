PHILLY PROUD

Nydia Han speaks at National Korean American Students Conference

EMBED </>More Videos

Nydia Han reports on her visit to the National Korean American Students Conference during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2018. (WPVI)

Action News' Nydia Han spoke to a special group at a place near and dear to her heart.

Han flew to Illinois to speak at the National Korean American Students Conference at Northwestern University, her alma mater.

Some of the topics discussed Saturday included journalism's changing landscape, social media, and the challenges faced in the era of so-called 'fake news.'

Han also talked about her Korean-American experience and being a woman of color in this business and beyond.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society6abc CommunityPhiladelphia ProudPhilly Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Philly schools celebrates a new project at one of its high schools
Joining forces to fight back against violence
More Philly Proud
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News