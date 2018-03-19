PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-295 in Gloucester County

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-295. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2018. (WPVI)

EAST GREENWICH TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
New Jersey State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 295 in Gloucester County.

Officials said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the highway near Exit 17 in East Greenwich Township.

According to investigators, a pedestrian was either walking or riding a bike on the highway when they were hit and killed by a vehicle. The driver stopped at the scene.

The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down as police investigate.

