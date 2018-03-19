9/11 hero turned NYC firefighter dies of cancer at 45

Authorities said Thomas Phelan, a New York ferry captain who later became a city firefighter, died Friday.
The New York City Fire Department said when the Twin Towers were hit, Phelan helped ferry people from Lower Manhattan.
In 2003, Phelan joined the FDNY as a firefighter and was promoted to Marine pilot, according to authorities.
Mayor Bill de Blasio sent a tweet Sunday honoring Phelan's service and sacrifice.
In our city’s darkest hour, @FDNY firefighter Thomas Phelan’s heroism saved hundreds of lives. We will never forget his service and his sacrifice. https://t.co/dRn4xVFDza— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 18, 2018
Phelan is one of the thousands of victims of cancer linked to the 9/11 attack.
His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Brooklyn.
