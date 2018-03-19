Students protest firing of Del. Catholic school principal

For a second day, protests were held in Wilmington, Delaware over the recent firing of Padua Academy's principal Cindy Mann.The academy's pastor announced Mann's dismissal on Thursday without giving a reason.On Monday, hundreds of parents and students gathered outside of the school and called for Mann's reinstatement.Members of the board of trustees told Action News they support Mann and want an explanation of the decision for her termination.Protesters wore pink- Mann's favorite color.Dr. Mary McClory, the academy's vice-principal, has been asked to serve as acting Principal.------