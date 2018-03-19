Chick-fil-A cashier returns $3 customer leaves behind

It was one true act of kindness after an employee from a Texas Chick-fil-A saved a customer's change for nearly a month after he left it behind.Marcus Henderson, a cashier at the fast-food chain, noticed that Danny Cadra, a regular to the store, forgot his $3 change after he ordered at the drive-thru.Instead of putting the money back in the register, Henderson put the money aside and took it with him to work every day to give it back to its rightful owner.That day final came last week, and the sweet gesture did not stop there.Henderson and Cadra have become friends.----------