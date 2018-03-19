Package thief caught on camera in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a package thief caught on camera.

It happened on March 8 at 4:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Rodman Street.


The video shows a woman checking out some packages left on the door step of a home.

She then walks past the residence twice before picking the packages up and leaving.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police South Detective Division: 215-686-3013/3014.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newssurveillance videotheftpackage theftCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News