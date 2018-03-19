Video shows laundromat robbery in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A West Philadelphia laundromat was the target of a robbery, and now police are asking for help tracking down the suspect.

Investigators released surveillance video of the March 8th incident.

They say around 4 p.m. a man entered the Cedar Laundromat on the 500 block of South 60th Street, where he loitered for more than an hour.

Investigators say he then approached the cashier and demanded money while simulating a firearm in his pocket.

The suspect got away with $100.

Police released the following description of the suspect:

Black male, beard, 25-35 years-of-age, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red sneakers.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, you are asked to contact Det. Blount at the Philadelphia Police Southwest Detective Division: 215-686-3183/3184.

