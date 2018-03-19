MONDAY
Lunch Box-The Sporting Club at the Bellevue | Facebook
224 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.985.9876
Thirty-five-minute boxing session with former pro boxer Joey De'Malavez, owner of Joltin' Jabs. Mondays & Wednesdays noon-12:35
TUESDAY
Fit Tribe Philadelphia | Facebook
1512 Sansom Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19102
610.536.6350
WEDNESDAY
Lunch on the Fly at Flywheel | Facebook
1521 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.600.1281
THURSDAY
X-Force Philadelphia | Facebook
The Graham Building
One Penn Square West, 30 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215 372 9090
FRIDAY
City Fitness Express Workouts | Facebook
City Fitness Logan Square
The Sterling Bldg, 1819 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-302-2300
