New Gyms/Spring into Shape
Melissa Magee takes us to three new spots bringing their own strategies to help you spring into shape.
Open Box Athletics | Facebook
1931 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146
REVive Studio | Facebook
225 Lancaster Ave, Frazer, PA 19355
Revolution Fitness Factory | Facebook
1516 N 5th St #104, Philadelphia, PA 19122
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
healthfyi fitnessFYI Philly
healthfyi fitnessFYI Philly