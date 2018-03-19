REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In East Kensington, Philadelphia

1821 E Hagert St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in East Kensington look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in East Kensington via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1821 E Hagert St., #406




Listed at $1,195 / month, this 480-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1821 E Hagert St., is 11.5 percent less than the $1,350 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in East Kensington.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include an elevator, a fitness center and storage space.

(See the complete listing here.)

1804 E Hazzard St., #1b




This studio apartment, situated at 1804 E Hazzard St., is listed for $1,200 / month for its 800-square-feet of space.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, large industrial windows, high ceilings and on-site laundry. Small pets are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2564 Frankford Ave., #1



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit at 2564 Frankford Ave., which is going for $1,295 / month.

In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
