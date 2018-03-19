Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In East Kensington, Philadelphia

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in East Kensington via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1821 E Hagert St., #406
Listed at $1,195 / month, this 480-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1821 E Hagert St., is 11.5 percent less than the $1,350 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in East Kensington.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include an elevator, a fitness center and storage space.
1804 E Hazzard St., #1b
This studio apartment, situated at 1804 E Hazzard St., is listed for $1,200 / month for its 800-square-feet of space.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, large industrial windows, high ceilings and on-site laundry. Small pets are permitted.
2564 Frankford Ave., #1
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit at 2564 Frankford Ave., which is going for $1,295 / month.
In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome.
