NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia homicide detectives are asking the public to help them find a killer who gunned down a man in broad daylight last weekend.

Investigators released surveillance video from the 1800 block of Oxford Street back on March 11th.

You can see a person of interest arguing with the victim.

Moments later, a gunman runs down the street at the pair, as the first man tries to hold him back.

But he breaks free, firing at the 36-year-old victim several times. You then see a second person of interest run towards the shooting scene.

The victim died at the hospital.

If you recognize the killer or either person of interest, contact Philadelphia police.

Related Topics:
philly newsshootinghomicidemurderNorth Philadelphia
