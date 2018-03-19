Burglar enters through vent, steals $775 in cigarettes

EMBED </>More Videos

Burglar enters through vent, steals $775 in cigarettes. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on March 19, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Investigators are looking for a burglar who stole more than $700 worth of cigarettes from a North Philadelphia business.

Cameras captured the intruder filling up several trash bags with cartons inside the Sky Beer and Steak Deli early on the morning of March 14th.

Police say the thief broke into the Germantown Avenue store by forcing open the exhaust vent on the roof.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newstheftNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News