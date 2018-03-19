Local dermatologist creates sun-protected clothing line

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --With the sun getting stronger and many people heading to warm vacation destinations, it's time to step up our sun protection.
For a dermatologist in King of Prussia, that doesn't necessarily mean applying a skin lotion.
Dr. Erum Ilyas sees the results of too much sun every day.
"Sun damage at the neck, the V-area of the chest, the backs of the hands, the forearms," she said.
She thinks many people are getting the sunscreen message - to a point.
"They're great at wearing sunblock at the beach or wearing it at the pool, but it's the everyday sun that they're forgetting," said Dr. Ilyas.
So she wants to make sun protection as easy as a zip.
Dr. Ilyas created AmberNoon, a line of clothing with an SPF of 50-plus.
She says most sun-protective clothes on the market are for athletic or casual wear.
"Not really for your everyday woman who's just running around, picking the kids up, standing at a soccer game," said Dr. Ilyas.
The protection is based on the fabric's weave. It's very dense, but wicks perspiration away to keep you cool.
A microscopic view of Ambernoon is on the left and a standard T-shirt is on the right. It only has an SPF or 2 or 3.
The clothing offers other protective features. Some long sleeves have thumb tabs to cover the hands, especially while driving.
"But also roll back while you're at work," said Dr. Ilyas.
Dr. Ilyas hopes to change our expectations of clothing.
"This is not just about the summer, or about circumstances. This should be about what you do every day," she said.
AmberNoon just got a recommendation from the Skin Cancer Foundation.
The clothes are sold online for now but are expected to be in some stores soon and Dr. Ilyas has a second line coming out in May, with swimsuits offering sun protection.
https://ambernoon.com/
