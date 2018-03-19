HEALTH & FITNESS

Psychologists say Americans are suffering political burnout

EMBED </>More Videos

Psychologists say Americans are suffering political burnout: Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5pm on March 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's really hard these days to escape political news and research shows both adults and teens are suffering burnout.

Psychologists say too much politics can get between people - even when their views agree.

That's because one person will usually get more wrapped up in it than the other.

"Maybe you need to not be around people who do that all the time quite so much, or, you have to say what you want to say and then move on to another group or do something else or get yourself out of the situation, because it is very tempting," said Joseph Rock, Psy.D.

Dr. Rock says if you tell others to back off politics, be sure you're doing it too.

And to calm the atmosphere, designate places - like the dinner table - as a politics-free zone.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckpoliticsstress
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News