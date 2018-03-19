Psychologists say Americans are suffering political burnout

It's really hard these days to escape political news and research shows both adults and teens are suffering burnout.Psychologists say too much politics can get between people - even when their views agree.That's because one person will usually get more wrapped up in it than the other."Maybe you need to not be around people who do that all the time quite so much, or, you have to say what you want to say and then move on to another group or do something else or get yourself out of the situation, because it is very tempting," said Joseph Rock, Psy.D.Dr. Rock says if you tell others to back off politics, be sure you're doing it too.And to calm the atmosphere, designate places - like the dinner table - as a politics-free zone.------