Crate and Barrel creates bedding with kids' non-profit

Crate and Barrel collaborates with kids' non-profit for bedding design: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., March 19, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A cozy kids' bedroom is set up inside an event space in East Falls.

At first glance, it's the perfect place to take a nap, but if you take a closer look you'll see the dreams of eleven budding artists.

The bedding set is the result of a collaboration between Crate and Barrel and Fresh Artists, a local non-profit dedicated to providing art programming to children who attend under-resourced schools.

The chosen fifth through ninth graders worked with Crate and Barrel designers to come up with a concept.

"We were showing, modeling all of the methods and the process that a design firm goes through, so there is brainstorming, working, critiquing and prototyping," said Barbara Chandler Allen, Executive Director of Fresh Artists.

Everything in the collection was inspired by art created by the students.

Ninth grader Anissa Wheeler-White was one of the contributing artists. She now says she wants to be an artistic director.

"In my art class at school, everyone just didn't like art because they say, 'I can't draw,'" she said. "But being around kids who like to draw and seeing their different styles was really enlightening."

The merchandise is available on Crate and Barrel's website. Organizers say the company has made a generous donation to Fresh Artists for future programming.

"We're really showing the kids they can be empowered," said Allen. "They can be the people who make these things."

