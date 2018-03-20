RESCUE

VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue driver from burning car

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows good Samaritans rescue driver. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 20, 2018. (WPVI)

WESTTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police dash cam video shows the moment people jumped into action to save a driver from a burning car.

It happened last Wednesday in Westtown Township, Chester County.

The driver had smashed into several cars in the Saints Simon and Jude School parking lot.

In the dash cam video released Monday, a group of people join police officers to flip the SUV before pulling the victim from the burning vehicle.

The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department says the school's staff was able to use fire extinguishers to keep the fire from spreading until the driver could be pulled from beneath the vehicle.

Police released the video as they thanked the people for their life-saving actions.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsrescueaccidentcrashgood samaritandashcam video
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RESCUE
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
1 rescued from West Philadelphia house fire
Navy vet survives 300-foot fall from Mount St. Helens
Woman survives for a week after crashing car off 200-foot cliff
Rescued Thai boys make victory signs from hospital beds
More rescue
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News