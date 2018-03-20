POLICE OFFICER

Off-duty Delaware County officer dies after brain hemorrhage

EMBED </>More Videos

Off-duty officer dies. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 20, 2018. (WPVI)

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A police force in Delaware County is mourning the loss of a well-respected colleague.

Sgt. Clinton Cunningham of the Newtown Township Police Department died while off-duty.

Police say he suffered a brain hemorrhage during a workout.

Last week, Sgt. Cunningham was voted Officer of the Year by his peers.

He served in Newtown Township for the past five years, and spent the previous nine with the Philadelphia police force.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newspolice officerNewtown Township (Delaware County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE OFFICER
Delaware woman charged with stealing police flag, burning it
2 Georgia officers on leave after using coin toss app to decide woman's fate
Ohio State Trooper dragged by vehicle during traffic stop
N.J. officer, Philly man charged in assault on Lindsay Lohan's cousin
Little girl saved from near-drowning by N.J. officers
More police officer
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News