3 men float down LA River in hot pink flamingo raft

Three men were seen aboard a hot pink flamingo-shaped inflatable raft, floating down the Los Angeles River on Monday.The group appeared to lounge on the raft, which was seen floating on the river around 1 p.m. local time.Law enforcement officials eventually approached the three individuals, who got off the raft and pulled it off to the side of the river.Officials were seen speaking to the three and handing them what appeared to be tickets.Meantime, other law enforcement officials were seen looking through the contents inside the inflatable flamingo.The trio ended up deflating the raft, packing it into a car, and then leaving the area.The group is featured on YouTube, and has tried similar stunts before - just never in such a flashy floatable.Their goal was simply to put a smile on people's faces.