Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area

Communities are announcing snow emergencies ahead of the fourth nor'easter to hit the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP: has declared a snow emergency effective at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, until 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
COLLEGEVILLE: Collegeville Borough has declared a snow emergency beginning 12am Wednesday 3/21 until 9 am Thursday 3/22.
FRANCONIA TOWNSHIP: Has declared a snow emergency effective 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and lasting until 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
HATFIELD: Snow emergency declared by Hatfield Police
HAVERFORD: Haverford Township has declared a snow emergency effective 10 p.m., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. This will assist in snow removal and the safe passage of emergency vehicles. The Emergency Declaration will end 8 a.m., Thursday, March 22, 2018, unless you receive further notification. All township buildings including the Skatium (Municipal Administration, Skatium, CREC, and Library) will be closed on Wednesday and will reopen on Thursday, March 22nd. Wednesday's TRASH collection is canceled.
HONEY BROOK BOROUGH: Declaration of snow emergency because of snowfall and frigid temperatures and the hazardous conditions created by this snow event.
KENNETT SQUARE: Will be under a snow emergency effective 9 p.m. on March 20, 2018, until further notice.
LOWER MAKEFIELD: As of 7 a.m. March 21, 2018, a disaster emergency has been declared.
LOWER GWYNEDD: Snow emergency Declaration for Lower Gwynedd Township effective March 20, 2018, starting at 8:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
LOWER SALFORD TWP.: Has declared a snow and ice emergency for the following period: March 20, 2018, at 11 p.m. until Thursday, March 22, 2018, at 12 p.m.
MONTGOMERY TWP: A snow emergency will go into effect in Montgomery Township at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. All snow emergency routes must be kept clear of parked or unattended vehicles during the emergency so that roads can be properly plowed.
LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP: A snow emergency has been declared from 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
NORTH WALES: Effective 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 20 through 10 a.m., Thursday, March 22, 2018, a snow emergency is declared for North Wales Borough, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced on the posted snow emergency routes of Main and Walnut streets, and cars will be towed.
PHOENIXVILLE: Snow emergency in effect on March 21, 2018, at 10 p.m. until March 22, 2018.
PLYMOUTH TWP: Snow emergency effective 9 a.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday
RICHLAND TWP: Snow emergency is declared for the township beginning at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 21 and will end at noon on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
ROCKLEDGE BOROUGH: Has declared a snow emergency effective at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, until 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018. During this time parking on designated snow emergency routes is prohibited to allow our plow operators to clear the streets in a safe and efficient manner.
ROYERSFORD BOROUGH Has declared a snow emergency, in effect beginning on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at 10:00 p.m. All residents and business owners are advised to clear all vehicles off of the snow emergency routes.
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON: Snow emergency declared that will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, 2018, until 6 a.m. Thursday, March 22, 2018.
WEST POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP: Is declaring a snow emergency beginning Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., ending Wednesday, March 21 at 2:00 a.m.
WRIGHTSTOWN TWP. Declaring local disaster emergency on or about March 20, 2018, The effect of the winter storm has/will endanger the health, safety, and welfare of persons.
CLOSINGS
ATLANTIC COUNTY: Government offices will have a 2-hour delayed opening on Thursday, March 22 due to inclement weather.
ACADEMY OF NATURAL SCIENCES: The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will be closed Wednesday due to the weather.
BATTLESHIP NEW JERSEY: The Battleship will also be closed for tours on Wednesday, March 21.
BUCKS COUNTY: All Bucks County offices closed from 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 21, 2018, until 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018
CAMDEN CITY OFFICES: All City of Camden Municipal Offices, Municipal Courts, and facilities on Wednesday, March 21st, 2018. All City related programs are postponed until further notice. There will be no anticipated disruption in essential City services during this time.
DELAWARE COUNTY Delaware County Courthouse, Government Center and county offices announce closure due to the snow storm.
INDEPENDENCE SEAPORT MUSEUM: Closed Wednesday, March 21
LONGWOOD GARDENS Due to the imminent snowstorm and activated weather warnings, Longwood Gardens will be closed to the public all day, tomorrow, March 21, 2018.
MUSEUM OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION: Closed Wednesday, March 21
NEWARK, DEL. CITY: City of Newark announced City offices will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, March 21.
PHILADELPHIA COURTSThe Courts and Offices of the Philadelphia Courts will be opening tomorrow, Thursday, March 22, 2018, on a two-hour delay.
