SEPTA prepares to resume normal service for Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SEPTA officials said they were preparing to resume normal service on Thursday following the nor'easter.
The following information was released late Wednesday afternoon:
Some delays, bus route detours and suspensions, rail trip cancellations and other disruptions are possible throughout the system, so customers are urged to check for updates before they start their commutes. The latest service details will be posted online at www.septa.org, and on Twitter @SEPTA.
SEPTA will also continue to provide updates to local news outlets, and General Manager Jeffrey D. Knueppel will hold a media briefing at 6 a.m. Thursday to provide further details. The briefing will be held in the Media Room on the Mezzanine Level of SEPTA Headquarters, 1234 Market Street. The press conference will also be live-streamed via the SEPTA Media Relations Twitter account, @SEPTANews.
Below are some details and travel tips for each of SEPTA's modes of travel:
Bus: A number of routes are currently suspended or detoured. Conditions will likely remain fluid through the morning rush, and service impacts could differ by route. For details on changes to individual bus routes, please check the System Status section of SEPTA's website at http://www.septa.org/realtime/status/system-status.shtml.
Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines: Trains have been running on weekday schedules throughout the day, and train service will continue overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, in place of Nite Owl Bus service. The Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines provide the best service options during extreme winter weather.
Regional Rail: SEPTA plans to resume regular weekday schedules on all Regional Rail lines on Thursday, after operating a reduced Severe Storm Schedule today. The lower-than-normal travel volume has allowed SEPTA to make progress clearing parking lots and station areas, and these efforts will continue overnight. Customers should plan for delays, and possible trip cancellations, during the Thursday morning commute. Please continue to check for updates.
City Trolleys: Operating on regular weekday schedules. Delays are likely to continue through the morning commute.
Media/Sharon Hill Lines (Routes 101/102): Operating on regular weekday schedules with delays. Crews will continue to be ready to respond to possible downed trees in overhead wires or tracks. Expect some delays Thursday morning.
Norristown High Speed Line: Operations continue with delays. Concerns include snow covering the electrified third-rail, and high accumulations could force a service suspension. Please continue to check for updates.
CCT Paratransit: Service will operate, with delays likely due to road conditions.
