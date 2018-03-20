Couple arrested after baby found dead in Pa. home

SPRING TWP, Pa. --
Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania couple after finding the body of a 6-month-old baby in a crawl space of their residence.

Officials in Berks County said a tip from a family member about the welfare of the baby led officers to an apartment in Spring Township late Monday night.

They found baby photos and used diapers in a locked bathroom. In a crawl space, authorities said, the body of a baby believed to be Harper Trump was found in a trash bag in a large plastic container of cat litter.

Twenty-five-year-old Shaun Oxenreider and 27-year-old Samantha Trump are charged with concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy.

Court documents don't list attorneys representing the defendants and working numbers for them couldn't be found Tuesday.

