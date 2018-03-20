STATE OF EMERGENCY

Gov. Murphy declares State of Emergency for New Jersey ahead of storm

State of Emergency declared in NJ: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 20, 2018

Governor Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency for New Jersey for the upcoming nor'easter beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m.

All state offices will be closed on Wednesday, March 21, due to inclement weather conditions.

Non-essential personnel should not report to work their normal shift. Essential employees should report on schedule. Please notify appropriate members of your agency.

Residents are encouraged to comply with orders and guidance from their local emergency management and government officials.

New Jersey State Police will be out on patrol as always. However, please do not be on the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Officials said If you must drive, take it slow, use caution, and leave extra time to get to your destination.

There is no travel ban at this time.

The State Emergency Operations Center says it will be open throughout the storm.

