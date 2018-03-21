Nor'easter continues trend of snowy start to spring in Philly

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3239110" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Snowy first day of spring in Philadelphia: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 4 p.m., March 20, 2018

It's the first full day of spring and the Delaware Valley is getting hit with a nor'easter.While flowers and sunshine are the usual images connected to springtime, in recent years, snow has been the way the Philadelphia region has celebrated the vernal equinox.On Tuesday, when spring arrived, so did the snow.Back on Friday, March 20, 2015, PennDOT was preparing for some snow to hit the region.As we reported at the time: "Everyone Action News spoke to felt a little bummed to hear about snow on the first day of spring."We here in 2018 completely understand you, 2015.A year later - Sunday, March 20, 2016 - the expected first day of spring snow was not enough to stop some people from walking on the Jersey Boardwalk.And many today echo the sentiment of one person from this report: "It's annoying. I want it to be over already."And on the first day of spring in 2017, there was snow still on the ground from a big storm days earlier.Spring snow has certainly been an issue for the area for the past few years.And with a nor'easter inching closer, this season will continue the trend of a snowy start to spring.------