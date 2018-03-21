Montgomery County braces for 4th nor'easter

It's the second day of spring and most people don't want to talk about snow, but Mother Nature is ruling the conversation. The region is dealing with yet another nor'easter.By late Wednesday morning, most in Montgomery County were on standby for conditions to get worse in their neighborhoods and out on the roads."It's definitely going to get worse. I actually got sent home early from work. We closed down early because the roads in Paoli were getting bad," James Custer of Norristown, Pa. said.Norristown resident Aldayr Cantrell is ready for spring, but will get through this latest taste of winter."As the day progresses it will get worse so we are trying to hurry up and finish what we go to do by the end of the day," Cantrell said.A Winter Storm Warning has been issued until 2 a.m. Thursday.And many are left wondering if this will be Old Man Winter's final appearance?------