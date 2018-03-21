WEATHER

NJ Transit suspending bus service statewide at 3 p.m. due to weather

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) --
New Jersey Transit will be suspending bus service at 3 p.m. Wednesday as the snow caused road conditions to worsen.

NJ Transit has also said rail delays and cancellations are possible as the storm progresses.

All Access Link services were suspended for Wednesday.

Officials asked commuters to use extreme caution when walking on exposed sidewalks or station platforms and when boarding trains and buses.

For more information, visit NJTransit.com

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathernor'easteramtraknew jersey news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News