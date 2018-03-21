EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3242629" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nydia Han reports from Rittenhouse Square during Action News at Noon on March 21, 2018.

We took the StormTracker 6 Live Radar Van to Rittenhouse Square on Wednesday to help keep people informed on the progress of nor'easter #4.As was the case in many parts of the region, Wednesday morning's steady snowfall picked up as the day wore on.By early afternoon, the snowfall was quite heavy.While a lot of local residents were excited to check out the tech in our van, some told us they were less enthusiastic about the latest round of wintry weather slamming the region on this, the second day of spring.On the other hand, we also found a number of folks out enjoying this HOPEFULLY last blast of winter in one of Philadelphia's best-known and most picturesque settings, Rittenhouse Square.------