Snowfall coating highways, side roads in Chester County

Snowfall covers roads in Chester Co.: John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

By
WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Snowflakes arrived in this portion of Chester County at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday following a night and early morning of sleet and freezing drizzle.

Traffic during the morning hours was light to moderate. Action News saw enough snow accumulation for plows to be use.

As for driving conditions on the roads, it depended on the road.

"Surprisingly, it is not bad," said Diane Arcaro of West Chester. "I was surprised. I expected it to be a lot worse from what they have been talking about, so I ran out early.
I don't know what this afternoon will be like. Sounds terrible."

While main roads in the area were wet and slushy, some back roads were icing up.

"About 10-15 m.p.h., slow and steady," said Christopher McDaniel, who had just driven to our location from nearby Cheyney University. He said he stayed "about four lengths behind the next car. Everything is slippery. Put your foot on the brake, you slide.... It's way worse than it was at any point yesterday."

There appeared to be more traffic on the main roads than there was during the last nor'easter - and also less wind.

Time will tell how both of these factors play out through the afternoon and evening.

