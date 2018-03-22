Weekend Action: Things to do locally - March 23-25

NOTE: Check websites below for postponement and time changes due to weather.
SHADY BROOK FARM'S EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Hop your way into spring at Shady Brook Farm's Easter Eggstravaganza in Yardley, Bucks County. Families can take a wagon ride, children can find candy-filled eggs and meet the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. The event runs Saturday and Sunday, and next Thursday, Friday & Saturday. Event times and details
EGG HUNTS AROUND THE REGION
Several communities are holding egg hunts on Saturday.
- Newark, Delaware's annual egg hunt will be held at White Clay Creek State Park's Carpenter Recreation Area at 10 a.m. Newark egg hunt
- In Cumberland County, Millville Recreation Department will have their event at Union Lake Park at 11 a.m. Millville Egg hunt
- At the Jersey Shore, there will be an Easter egg hunt at Stone Harbor Fire House at 1 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, March 25). Stone Harbor egg hunt
- Ocean City's Great Egg Hunt will be held on the beach between 11th and 14th Street at 2:30 p.m. Ocean City egg hunt
SIXERS HOST WOLVES AT WELLS FARGO
The Sixers will look to continue their winning ways on Saturday at 6 p.m. when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams are currently in the hunt for a playoff spot. Buy Sixers tickets
CONSTITUITION MUSEUM DEBUTS 'HAMILTON' EXHIBIT
The National Constitution Center's new exhibit opens Friday. "Hamilton: The Constitutional Clashes That Shaped a Nation" highlights the competing ideas of Alexander Hamilton and his rivals. The center is holding a sale through the end of March - tickets bought online are only $10 for adults, $7.50 for children. But tickets
FREE SHREDDING EVENT
If you're looking to geta jumpstart on spring cleaning, take advantage of one of H&R Block's free shredding events. They'll be held at various locations in our area on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. National shred day
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.