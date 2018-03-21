WEATHER

Spring nor'easter's impact on gardens

EMBED </>More Videos

Spring nor'easter's impact on gardens. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

By
WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
The March nor'easter has certainly thrown a wrench into the plans for businesses and growers trying to get their gardens in the ground.

As Mother Nature has continued to bounce us back and forth between early spring weather and back to wretched springtime, the question occurs, how you protect your plants many of them are no doubt confused.

This Wayne hardware store gets lots of inquiries from amateur gardeners.

Jeff Muth of Do It Best Hardware said, "As for the plants themselves, snow is a common misconception. Snow is actually a great insulator, and that's the one thing a lot of people don't realize.

The grounds manager for the internationally-renowned Chanticleer Paradise Garden has some basic tips to offer.

John Lynch of Chanticleer said, "If the tulip foliage is coming up and the buds are not there yet, that'll be fine."

Lynch says the iris plants are protected from the snow and their protected, and that will help a lot with the cold. And again, the snow will insulate the cold."

"When it comes to the plants if you're not going to have the snow and you're going to have cold, cover up the plants. Use sheets, bed sheets or any kind of cloth to protect them," added Lynch.

Chanticleer is one of the world's leading public display gardens.

The beautiful gardens are scheduled to open to the public in one week.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsgardeningsnownor'easter
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News