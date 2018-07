'Northeast Sandwich Co.' Debuts In Fox Chase

A new sandwich shop has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1342 Bleigh Ave. in Fox Chase, the newcomer is called Northeast Sandwich Co. This newcomer--located in the former Rock's Italian Deli space, which closed in 2016--comes from Kris Serviss, former chef at the Blue Duck, and business partner Steve Godfrey,reports.On the menu, look for sandwiches like a pork-roll cheesesteak with scrambled eggs and caramelized onions, meatball with provolone on a seeded roll and "Nashville Hot Chicken" with lettuce, pickles and ranch.There's a selection of sides, soups and salads on offer, too, including Cajun breakfast potatoes, Cobb salads and crab and corn chowder. Look for fresh-baked pastries from Ferry Good Treats as well.The new arrival has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.Jim H. said , "If you find yourself in the Northeast, scratch that, make sure you find yourself in Northeast Philly to check out this very inviting sandwich shop. Very tough to make a decision, but I went with the pork schnitzel sandwich...I swear it tasted like Germany on a roll. Perfectly portioned and executed."Yelper Jessica S. added , "I like that their menu is different than a typical deli. Can't wait to try brisket and cheesesteak soup."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Northeast Sandwich Co. is open weekdays from 8am-7pm, Saturday from 9am-8pm, and Sunday from 9am-3pm.