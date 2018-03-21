FOOD & DRINK

'Northeast Sandwich Co.' Debuts In Fox Chase

Photo: EJ O./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sandwich shop has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1342 Bleigh Ave. in Fox Chase, the newcomer is called Northeast Sandwich Co..

This newcomer--located in the former Rock's Italian Deli space, which closed in 2016--comes from Kris Serviss, former chef at the Blue Duck, and business partner Steve Godfrey, Philly Magazine reports.

On the menu, look for sandwiches like a pork-roll cheesesteak with scrambled eggs and caramelized onions, meatball with provolone on a seeded roll and "Nashville Hot Chicken" with lettuce, pickles and ranch.

There's a selection of sides, soups and salads on offer, too, including Cajun breakfast potatoes, Cobb salads and crab and corn chowder. Look for fresh-baked pastries from Ferry Good Treats as well.

The new arrival has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Jim H. said, "If you find yourself in the Northeast, scratch that, make sure you find yourself in Northeast Philly to check out this very inviting sandwich shop. Very tough to make a decision, but I went with the pork schnitzel sandwich...I swear it tasted like Germany on a roll. Perfectly portioned and executed."

Yelper Jessica S. added, "I like that their menu is different than a typical deli. Can't wait to try brisket and cheesesteak soup."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Northeast Sandwich Co. is open weekdays from 8am-7pm, Saturday from 9am-8pm, and Sunday from 9am-3pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News