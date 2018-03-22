POWER OUTAGE

Tens of thousands without power in South Jersey

Many still without power in NJ following storm: Gray Hall reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., March 22, 2018. (WPVI)

By
SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Crews are working to clear roadways and restore power to thousands of people in South Jersey after the fourth nor'easter to hit the region.

Heavy snow caused trees and power lines to come down in many neighborhoods.

Nor'easter leaves thousands in the dark. Gray Hall reports during Action News at Noon on March 22, 2018.



A large tree was blocking Peter Cheeseman Road in Sicklerville, Camden County where power was also out early Thursday.



Officers were directing traffic as crews worked quickly to get power back up and running.

Not far away, along Brantley Way, the Action Cam captured another smaller tree down.

Atlantic City Electric is reporting around 50,000 customers - mostly in Gloucester, Cumberland, and Salem counties - are without power as of Thursday morning.

"Our entire Emergency Response Organization has been mobilized with all company resources dedicated to restoring service for customers as safely and efficiently as possible. To report an outage or downed wire, call 1-800-833-7476," Atlantic City Electric tweeted Wednesday night.

Thousands with power after 4th nor'easter. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 22, 2018.



------
