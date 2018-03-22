U.S. & WORLD

Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me

(AP)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump lashed out at Joe Biden for wanting "beat the hell out of him," saying Thursday that the former vice president "would go down fast and hard, crying all the way."

The Republican president tweeted: "Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn't know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don't threaten people Joe!"
Biden spoke at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami on Tuesday and cited lewd comments Trump made in a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape about grabbing women without their permission.

The Democrat said, "If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him." He also said any man who disrespected women was "usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room."

Biden, 75, made similar comments in the closing days of the 2016 campaign. He has kept open the possibility of a 2020 bid for president and is gearing up to play a big role campaigning for Democrats running in this year's midterm elections.

Trump, 71, dismissed the prospect of a Biden run recently at the annual Gridiron Dinner with Washington journalists, calling him "Sleepy Joe" and saying he could "kick his ass." Trump also attacked Biden on Twitter in 2016, calling him "Our not very bright Vice President."

