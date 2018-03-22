Suspect in Chester hit-and-run that killed father of 2 surrenders

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect in deadly Chester hit-and-run surrenders. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4pm on March 22, 2018.

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a father of two in Chester back in December has surrendered to authorities.

46-year-old Tia Jones of New Castle, Delaware, arrived at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Media on Thursday morning.

Jones faces multiple charges in the death of 46-year-old Ronald Jahmail Williams of Chester on December 16, 2017.

Pictured: Ronald Jahmail Williams, 46, of Chester, Pa., struck and killed on December 16, 2017.


Family members say Williams, known as "Peabody," was on his way home from his bartending job when it happened. Jones knew the victim, authorities said. She and Williams were at the same bar shortly before the fatal crash.

Investigators say Williams stopped his vehicle for an unknown reason on the Highland Avenue on-ramp to I-95 southbound in Chester shortly before 3 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch Action Cam video of hit-and-run suspect Tia Jones after she surrendered to authorities on March 22, 2018.


He got out of his vehicle, and that's when police say a car hit him and kept going, fleeing south on I-95. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County Medical Examiner.

After Williams was hit Jones panicked, police say, and she allegedly hid her Volkswagen Passat first in a friend's garage, then behind some trees near her home in Delaware.

"The whole point is that people need to stop and render aid. There's a reason that law is on the books. You have to care about someone other than yourself. You have to stop and help," said Delaware County DA Kat Copeland.

Police say they received several tips shortly after the crash and Jones confessed a few days later. Investigators were awaiting DNA tests from her vehicle before they charged her on Thursday.

The charges include leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, and - the most serious charge - causing an accident involving death.

If convicted of the most serious hit and run charges, she faces a mandatory minimum of three years behind bars.

Bail for Jones was set at 10 percent of $250,000.

-----------

Send a News Tip to Action News

Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newspedestrian killedpedestrian struckI-95hit and runMedia Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Father of 2 killed in hit-and-run on ramp to I-95
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News