Art of Aging: It's never too late says one senior

Meet an 81-year-old Sinatra fan who's 'Got High Hopes' that 'The Best is Yet to Come.'Frank Hartman of Mount Laurel, New Jersey has been enamored with the singing of Frank Sinatra since he was a little boy growing up in South Philadelphia."When I was a kid, I used to sing in the bathtub all the time. When I was 18, I had twenty-two albums by Sinatra," Hartman said.He continued, "Everything I've known about singing I've learned from Sinatra. The phrasing, the breath control."Hartman tried to create a singing career when he was young, but he had a family to support."And I made the crucial decision to walk away from my dream and we went back to Philadelphia and I went into construction," added Hartman.But when he turned 60, he turned back to his love of performing.That's life and I can't deny it.Twenty-one years later, he's still living the dream.His wife, Linda Hartman said, "He just lights up when he gets down in there with the crowd."And Hartman has kept singing through a cancer diagnosis. The day we spoke, he'd undergone a 4-hour chemotherapy treatment, and he was prepping for two sold-out shows in Cherry Hill."It's his lifeline is what it is," said Linda.Hartman laughs, "As long as they put me in front of a microphone, I'm all right."You can also hear Frank Hartman on Thursday nights on Vineland's Cruisin' 92.1 radio.