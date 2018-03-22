ART OF AGING

Art of Aging: It's never too late says one senior

EMBED </>More Videos

Art of Aging: It's never too late says one senior. Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on March 22, 2018 (WPVI)

Meet an 81-year-old Sinatra fan who's 'Got High Hopes' that 'The Best is Yet to Come.'

Frank Hartman of Mount Laurel, New Jersey has been enamored with the singing of Frank Sinatra since he was a little boy growing up in South Philadelphia.

"When I was a kid, I used to sing in the bathtub all the time. When I was 18, I had twenty-two albums by Sinatra," Hartman said.

He continued, "Everything I've known about singing I've learned from Sinatra. The phrasing, the breath control."

Hartman tried to create a singing career when he was young, but he had a family to support.

"And I made the crucial decision to walk away from my dream and we went back to Philadelphia and I went into construction," added Hartman.

But when he turned 60, he turned back to his love of performing.

That's life and I can't deny it.

Twenty-one years later, he's still living the dream.

His wife, Linda Hartman said, "He just lights up when he gets down in there with the crowd."

And Hartman has kept singing through a cancer diagnosis. The day we spoke, he'd undergone a 4-hour chemotherapy treatment, and he was prepping for two sold-out shows in Cherry Hill.

"It's his lifeline is what it is," said Linda.

Hartman laughs, "As long as they put me in front of a microphone, I'm all right."

You can also hear Frank Hartman on Thursday nights on Vineland's Cruisin' 92.1 radio.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthart of agingsingingmusicradiosenior citizens
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ART OF AGING
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Art of Aging: Senior meets challenge after challenge
Art of Aging: Man turns copper artist after Alzheimer's diagnose
Art of Aging: Help for stroke victims
Art of Aging: Senior continues to be an overachiever
More art of aging
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News