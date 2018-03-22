SOCIETY

Woman thanked for comforting stranger's toddler at Target

EMBED </>More Videos

Stranger calms mom's crying baby at Target

PEARLAND, Texas (WPVI) --
A woman said she had her hands full with two small children - a toddler and a 2-month-old infant - both "having a meltdown" while shopping at a Target store in Pearland, Texas.

According to a now-viral Facebook post, it became too unmanageable for Rebecca Paterson until a stranger stepped in to soothe one of the crying kids.
KTRK-TV reports, a woman named Tiffany was captured in a picture holding the woman's 2-year-old.

"I started putting things away on the shelf and was about to leave when she came over to help," the overwhelmed mom said. "She walked with me while I got the essentials needed for the day and kept hold of my toddler while he calmed down."
Tiffany "saved me today," Paterson said, adding that the stranger is an "angel."

Paterson vowed to pay it forward "if I see a poor mom in need of help."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyparentingtargetbabybuzzworthyact of kindnessTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News