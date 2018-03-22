Springfield Township Police Officers save man who collapsed while shoveling snow

EMBED </>More Videos

Police save man who collapsed while shoveling: Ali Gorman reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., March 22, 2018 (WPVI)

By
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Officer William Seiler was nearing the end of his shift when the call came out. A man collapsed while shoveling snow. Seiler was there within minutes.

"It just came over as cardiac arrest," he said. "When we arrived on location, he was blue, not breathing."

Thankfully, he says a neighbor, a nurse, had started chest compressions. He joined in for two-person CPR.

"We train for this, you don't think about it, you just do it," said Seiler.

Corporal Christian Wilbur arrived just seconds later with an automated external defibrillator or AED.

After several shocks, they got a heartbeat. The man was taken to the hospital.

"Afterwards, when we found out he was doing okay and in stable condition, it definitely felt good," said Wilbur. "Obviously a sense of accomplishment. A sigh of relief. "

They don't consider themselves heroes; it's just part of the job.

Several years ago, Springfield Township changed their CPR protocol, using uninterrupted chest compressions and early AED. It has made a difference.

"We went from one in 12 saves to over a 50 percent survival rate," said Springfield Township Police Det. Stephen Craig.

Anyone can save a life. Chest compressions to keep blood flowing can be done by anyone, but they have to be started right away.

"We're really thrilled the patient is stable," said Chief Michael Pitkow. "I'm really proud of both officers because they're using the training provided to make a difference and save a life."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newssnowheart attackpolice
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News