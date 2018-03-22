Abington Twp. officer cleared in fatal shooting

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
An Abington Township police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the deadly shooting of an armed suspect.

Angel Luis Ortiz was killed during a domestic violence incident on March 4 in the 800 block of Jenkintown Road.

The Montgomery County district attorney's office said on Thursday that Ortiz refused to show police his hands before he ran into his basement, where they found him standing over a woman who was on the ground, bleeding.

Ortiz allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at officers when he was shot multiple times.

Detectives have determined the officer who opened fire was lawful in his use of deadly force.

"Domestic violence situations can be some of the most dangerous calls a police officer responds to. These Abington police officers, knowing there were victims inside the house, ran in to save the adult and juvenile victims from additional harm," said District Attorney Kevin Steele.

The item that appeared to be a handgun in Ortiz's possession was determined to be a black airsoft pistol designed to replicate a Beretta 9 mm handgun, the DA said.

