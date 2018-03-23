PHILLY PROUD

Sorority mentoring program holds debutante ball in Delaware Co.

Sorority mentoring program: Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 on March 17, 2018. (WPVI)

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) --
Six young women showed off the skills and talents they learned during a unique mentoring program in Springfield, Delaware County.

A debutante ball held Saturday night celebrated their participation in the UPLIFT Mentoring Program run by the Delaware County alumnae chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority.

The workshop teaches young women communication and social skills along with educational and career guidance.

This special program is now in its 18th year.

