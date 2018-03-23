Scene cleared after suspicious activity reported in Center City

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over the scene of a police investigation in Center City Philadelphia on March 23, 2018.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say the scene is clear after suspicious activity was reported in Center City on Friday morning.

Investigators say nothing was found at the scene in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Arch Street.


Officers responded to the area after an employee of the nearby Home 2 Suites Hotel reportedly witnessed two men get out of a Toyota and enter a grate in the ground on the north side of 12th Street.

The men came back out after approximately 20 to 25 minutes, got back into their vehicle and left the scene, the witness reportedly told police.



A number of police were on the scene by mid-morning Friday. At one point police were seen placing a bag into the back of a van in the 1200 block of Arch.

Meanwhile, a response crew member was spotted lowering himself through the opening in the sidewalk in the same block.

After clearing the scene, police said the grate - which leads to an abandoned tunnel - will be sealed.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsinvestigation
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News