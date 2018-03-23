FAMILY & PARENTING

Utah governor passes law allowing 'free-range parenting'

Utah governor passes law allowing 'free-range parenting'.

Free range parenting... Have you heard of it?

It's a style of child-rearing intended to encourage kids to be independent.

Things like traveling to and from school or activities, playing outside or sitting in a car -- all unattended.

In some states, this would be considered parental neglect, but not in Utah.

The governor signed a law that legalizes "free-range parenting."

He says it gives children the freedom to develop self-sufficiency.

The law says that kids must be mature enough to handle each situation, though it does not specify an age.

It goes into effect in May.

It's drawing both praise and criticism.

