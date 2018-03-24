Police investigate double shooting outside Brewerytown restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigate double shooting outside North Philadelphia restaurant. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 24, 2018. (WPVI)

BREWERYTOWN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police continue to investigate a shooting that left two people injured outside a restaurant in the city's Brewerytown section overnight.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday night for reports of shots fired.

Police say one person was taken to Temple Hospital, and another victim to Hahnemann Hospital.

No word on their conditions at this time.

No arrests have been made.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsdouble shootingshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News