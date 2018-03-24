DA says police shooting in Bristol Township justified

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP (WPVI) --The District Attorney in Bucks County has ruled the two officers, who shot and killed a man earlier this month, were justified.
On March 2nd, the Bristol Township officers responded to the report of a vehicle with New York license plate idled for a long time on the side of Edgeley Road, just south of Runway Road.
They say a driver in his 20s confronted police with a hatchet.
Police fired multiple shots at him.
No officers were hurt.
