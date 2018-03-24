TRAFFIC

PennDOT to begin repairing potholes next week

EMBED </>More Videos

PennDOT to begin repairing potholes next week. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 24, 2018. (WPVI)

PennDOT says it will start to repair potholes next week.

Crews will be working on more than 60 state highways across Bucks, Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties, as well as in Philadelphia.

Potholes have been a big problem this winter.

In Philadelphia alone, city officials say crews will be filling 44,000 potholes.

That's a 20-percent increase over last year.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newspotholespenndot
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News