PennDOT to begin repairing potholes next week

PennDOT says it will start to repair potholes next week.
Crews will be working on more than 60 state highways across Bucks, Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties, as well as in Philadelphia.
Potholes have been a big problem this winter.
In Philadelphia alone, city officials say crews will be filling 44,000 potholes.
That's a 20-percent increase over last year.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newspotholespenndot
trafficpennsylvania newspotholespenndot