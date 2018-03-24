U.S. & WORLD

Kidde recalls nearly 500,000 smoke alarms

EMBED </>More Videos

Kidde recalls nearly 500,000 smoke alarms. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 24, 2018. (WPVI)

Safety device brand Kidde has recalled nearly 500,000 smoke alarms, for fear they may fail.

Kidde says it sold about 450,000 of the alarms in the US.

They were sold through Walmart, Amazon and Home Depot, and were manufactured between September of 2016 and October of 2017.

The company says a yellow cap inside the alarm may prevent smoke from reaching sensors.

Customers that see yellow caps should contact the company for a replacement unit.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldsmoke alarmsmokefirekidde
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Man steals car from date to go on another date
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News