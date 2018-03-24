ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jay Leno visits March for Our Lives event in West Chester

Mayor Dianne Herrin and Jay Leno (Credit: Dianne Herrin via Facebook.com)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
An unexpected guest paid a visit to a March for Our Lives event in West Chester, Pa.

Mayor Dianne Herrin shared a selfie she took with former Tonight Show host Jay Leno.

Herrin said it's her understanding Leno was in the area for a car show on Saturday.

"He and his wife (who was also very engaged in the issue of preventing gun violence) wanted to stop by to show their support for the students," she said in a message to Action News. "His impromptu visit meant a lot to the students."



Hundreds of thousands of people took part in similar marches all across the country.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentpennsylvania newsMarch for Our LivesWest Chester Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News