Arrest made after man found tied up, shot near Hamilton Township

EMBED </>More Videos

Arrest made after man found tied up, shot near Hamilton Twp. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 31, 2018. (WPVI)

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police have arrested a man Saturday for the shooting death of a man found tied up near a canal in Mercer County, New Jersey last weekend.

Twenty-nine-year-old Rufus Thomas was arrested at a friend's house this morning.

The shooting incident was made around 2 p.m. on March 24 in the area of Assunpink Boulevard and 6th Avenue in Hamilton Township.


The victim was identified as Danny Diaz-Delgado, 20, of Trenton, N.J. He was found face down and unresponsive with his hands tied behind his back and tape around his face.

Diaz-Delgado suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, head, and leg, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Gary Wasko or Detective Michael Castaldo at (609) 989-6406.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newshomicideHamilton Township (Mercer County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News