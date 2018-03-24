New Castle Co. man facing child porn charges

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
A man from New Castle County, Delaware is accused of possessing dozens of child porn images.

Buel Mutter, 53, was taken into custody on Friday following an investigation that began earlier this year.

His arrest came after police allegedly found 25 images related to child pornography on his home computer.

Mutter was arraigned and is being held on $1.25 million cash bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact New Castle County police at (302) 573-2800.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newschild pornography
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News