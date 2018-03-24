New Castle Co. man facing child porn charges

A man from New Castle County, Delaware is accused of possessing dozens of child porn images.Buel Mutter, 53, was taken into custody on Friday following an investigation that began earlier this year.His arrest came after police allegedly found 25 images related to child pornography on his home computer.Mutter was arraigned and is being held on $1.25 million cash bond.Anyone with additional information is asked to contact New Castle County police at (302) 573-2800.------