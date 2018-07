'Black Panther' becomes top grossing superhero film

There is yet another milestone for the film 'Black Panther.'It's now the top grossing superhero film of all time.According to the Hollywood Reporter , it has passed 2012's 'The Avengers' this weekend to become the number one film in the superhero genre.And 'Black Panther' could top $630-million at the box office in America by the end of the weekend, Variety reports.That would make it the fifth highest grossing movie, behind 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' 'Avatar,' 'Titanic,' and 'Jurassic World.'"Black Panther" is from Disney, the parent company of 6abc.------